Cleveland Monsters find man who saved little boy from errant hockey puck

A mother went viral on social media recently after posting a TikTok video about a man who possibly saved her son's life by blocking a flying puck at a Cleveland Monsters game.

On Thursday, Asia Davis and her son were at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse watching the Monsters take on the Laval Rocket, when a puck flew over the glass right at their seats.

Davis captured the moment on her phone as a stranger in the seat next to them stuck out his arm and blocked the puck from hitting her son in the head.

She took to social media later, asking for help finding the man who sat next to them.

"I owe that man lunch or dinner, another thank you," Davis said.

That post racked up more than 10,000 views, and it caught the attention of the Monsters, who tracked down the man— Andrew Podolak. The team invited Podolak, Davis and her son back to a game Saturday night.

All three took part in a ceremonial puck drop before the game and got free seats right up against the glass.

We caught up with both Davis and Podolak, who told us about the experience.

"I went to sleep, and when I woke up around 10 o'clock in the morning, I had a DM from him, and it just said, "Everything happens for a reason. I'm glad the little man is OK.' I looked at his profile, and I was like, this is him!" Davis said.

Davis told us, "I was just coming out and trying to enjoy a hockey game, and the next thing you know everything's blowing up on social media. This, that and the other, and a whole bunch of people contacting me— it's truly a good feeling."