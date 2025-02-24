Watch Now
Cleveland Municipal Court investigates cyber incident

Scott Noll
The Cleveland Municipal Court Pretrial Services office at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
The Cleveland Municipal Court is investigating a cyber incident that happened Sunday evening, according to Deputy Court Administrator Mike Negray.

In a statement, Negray said the court shut down the systems affected as a precautionary measure while they focus on restoring services safely. He said it is unclear what the cause of the incident is.

He said the systems will stay offline until the court has a better understanding of the situation.

Negray said all internal systems and software platforms will be shut down until further notice. The court will be closed on Feb. 24, except for essential staff members, and the public will not observe normal business hours.

"We take cyber threats extremely seriously and are working expeditiously to rectify the situation as soon as possible," Negray said.

