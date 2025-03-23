Cleveland Museum of Art’s annual Parade the Circle returns June 2025 for 33rd celebration

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Museum of Art’s (CMA) Parade the Circle returns to University Circle on June 14 for its 33rd annual celebration.

This year's theme?

“Magical Allure: A Vibrant Celebration of the Snowy Owl.”

The theme shows the "wisdom and exploration we undertake while undergoing the process of change."

Acclaimed Artist Héctor Castellanos Lara, originally from Guatemala and has resided in Cleveland for over 30 years, is leading the celebration for the third consecutive year.

“In our journey, we encounter the magnificent snowy owl, a creature of innate wisdom and totemic symbolism, deeply rooted in various cultures and beliefs that encourage us to trust our inner instincts,” said Castellanos Lara in a statement. “Its white color symbolizes purity and represents light, brilliance, spirituality, and illumination. When a snowy owl enters your domain or appears in your dreams, it is believed to signify good luck, good health, and prosperity.”

The festival will begin with Circle Village at 10 a.m., presented by University Circle Inc. Guests will be able to experience different activities at the Cleveland Orchestra, The Music Settlement and the Cleveland Botanical Garden.

Visitors will also be able to listen to Councilman Conwell and The Footprints live on the Kulas Stage while enjoying food from local vendors. The event will continue until 4 p.m. at Wade Oval in University Circle.

Parade the Circle Is for Everyone



Community Arts Center Information Sessions

Saturday, April 5, 10:00 a.m. and Sunday, April 6, 1:00 p.m.

Free; No Registration Required

Interested participants can join Parade experts at the CMA Community Arts Center to learn how to actively participate and contribute to this year’s event through a guided presentation. The presentation includes a guided tour of the Parade the Circle: Celebrating 30 Years of Art and Community in the gallery.

CMA Tent Workshops



Saturdays and Sundays, May 10–June 2, 1:00–4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 10, 6:00–9:00 p.m.

Workshop pass: $50/person

Participants can create costumes, masks, and giant puppets made with the assistance of staff artists at all public workshops (ten total) in the parade tent. A one-time fee entitles you to attend all workshops.

Parade Registration



$5 per child (under 18), $10 per adult

All parade participants must be registered. Participants must adhere to parade guidelines. Parade participation is open to all ages; however, children 15 and under must register and attend with someone 16 or older.