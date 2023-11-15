Cleveland music fans excited for Drake, J. Cole concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND — Two legendary artists. One stage.

And together, Drake and J. Cole say their show may just be as big as the Superbowl.

“I’m really excited. I just moved out here and I’m looking for things to do and I’m a huge fan of both J. Cole and Drake,” said Tairiq Marshall, a fan.

The dynamic duo recently announced their tour dates on Monday, and fans like Tairiq Marshall say they’re already planning on attending the big event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Feb. 24.

“I’ve been to a Drake concert not here, so this will be my first one in a different city, or a different state, so yeah, excited,” said Marshall.

Seeing these big music icons coming to Cleveland is not just exciting for music lovers but also for local restaurants that are just steps away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“Concerts like that are always booming, and someone as big as Drake would be a crazy day, and I’m excited for it, for sure,” said Treavor English of Citizen Pie in Downtown Cleveland.

Drake and J. Cole’s arrival to the Land comes at a time when some music fans had been feeling left out after stars like the Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Ed Sheeran decided not to tour here.

“I know there's been a lot of talk about artists bypassing Cleveland, but I have to tell you, I've lived here my whole life. Cleveland always gets big shows. Always, they don't get everybody, but we always get big show,” said Elevation Group President Denny Young.

Elevation Group President Denny Young says there are multiple reasons artists decide not to travel to certain cities, which he says all boils down to economics.

But Young and people like Rocco Maragas say they’re happy to have both artists here to make Cleveland shine even in the wintertime cold.

“As a member of the team that helps support Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and Rock Entertainment Group for the Cavs organization, we’re thrilled to be able to bring a talent and a show like that to Cleveland and probably sell the building out,” said Rocco Maragas.