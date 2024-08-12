Cleveland officials break ground on North Marginal Trail project

Cleveland city officials held a groundbreaking Monday for a major new trail project in the heart of the city.

The North Marginal Trail will be nearly three miles long and connect East 9th Street to East 55th Street.

The new trial will provide a pathway from the existing Cleveland Lakefront Bikeway and go all the way to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said the project will bring lakefront access to the St. Clair, Superior and Glenville neighborhoods.

"We have been working very hard, very hard to make our lakefront not just a Downtown asset, not just a West Side asset, but an all of Cleveland asset," Bibb said.

The project is expected to take two years to complete.

In 2020, we spoke to business owners about a Lakefront expansion and the possibility of adding a trail to connect Downtown to the East Side of the city.

