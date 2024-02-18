Cleveland Orchestra announces lineup for 2024 Blossom Music Festival this summer

Mark your calendars. Later this year, the Blossom Music Festival will kick off with a wonderful lineup of music showcased by the Cleveland Orchestra.

The event runs from June 29 to Sept. 1 and features amazing performances from the Cleveland Orchestra and special guests.

Here's the lineup:

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

JUNE 29-30

Relive the magic as Indiana Jones, armed only with his hat, whip, and wits, travels the world to recover the lost Ark of the Covenant — before it falls into the wrong hands. Salute to America

JULY 3

Blossom’s traditional, star-spangled celebration with the Blossom Festival Band returns with a mix of patriotic marches, Broadway favorites, an Armed Forces Salute, and more. Rhapsody in Blue

JULY 6

Experience a fresh take on an American classic. Béla Fleck, “arguably the greatest living banjo player in the world” (NPR), marks the centennial of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with a dazzling new banjo and orchestra arrangement of this beloved showpiece. Rachmanioff's Third Symphony

JULY 13

Rachmaninoff’s Third Symphony baffled listeners at its 1936 premiere, but the composer predicted it would one day “be rediscovered ... and become a sensational success.” Tetzlaff Plays Mozart

JULY 20

An evening of classics under the stars. Celebrated violinist Christian Tetzlaff brings to life Mozart’s Fifth Violin Concerto, which bubbles with the composer’s quintessential craft and charm. An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.

JULY 21

Don’t miss the Tony and Grammy award–winning vocalist, songwriter, author, and actor, known for his breakout role as the original Aaron Burr in the smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton. Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony

JULY 27

Conductor Hannu Lintu pairs Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony with a sweeping tone poem by Sibelius and Walton’s virtuosic Cello Concerto, performed by Principal Cello Mark Kosower. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

AUGUST 2-4

One ring to rule them all... This summer at Blossom, The Cleveland Orchestra presents The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King with live orchestral underscore. Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony

AUGUST 17

Franz Welser-Möst returns to Blossom with Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, which journeys from dark inner turmoil to an unwavering celebration of life. Sinatra and Beyond

AUGUST 25

Singer/pianist/songwriter Tony DeSare takes on the legend of Ol’ Blue Eyes himself in a critically acclaimed tribute to the great Frank Sinatra. Cirque Goes Broadway

AUGUST 31-SEPTEMBER 1

Dizzying acrobatic heights and eye-popping feats come together with top Broadway hits from Les Misérables, Frozen, Miss Saigon, and more. Fun for the whole family and the perfect way to close out the summer.

CLICK HERE for more information and to purchase tickets.