Cleveland organization works to get fentanyl test strips to all

CLEVELAND — For Ben Eberle, a local bar called No Class is more than a place to grab a drink — it’s a safe haven.

“It caters to a lot of unique crowds,” Eberle said. He’s a regular, stopping by at least once a week.

As a queer person, Eberle says No Class provides something invaluable.

“It’s super valuable. It’s something that is almost impossible to operate without,” he said.

No Class prides itself on inclusivity, but what sets it apart are the tools available behind the bar: Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

Jessica Collier, an advocate with Thrive 4 Change, distributed the life-saving supplies during a Planned Parenthood plant sale at the bar on Saturday.

“There is no shame in accessing this stuff. Whether it’s for you or another person, pass it on,” Collier said. “This is life-saving work, and I’ve seen it in action time and time again.”

Collier believes everyone should have access to these tools, and the event was just one of many opportunities to distribute them. No Class is one of several local venues that stock Narcan for patrons, ensuring they’re available just in case.

“A lot of places are happy to do it, and they understand that Narcan and test strips are important. This is something that can save lives,” Collier said.

Some critics argue that making Narcan and test strips available enables drug use. Eberle disagrees.

“People are going to be doing drugs. People are going to drink no matter what,” he said. “What’s important is enabling people to have the tools at their fingertips that allow them to do these things safely.”

Collier echoed the sentiment, “Nothing can happen, and nothing can change if they’re not alive.”

Fentanyl test strips are easy to use. A small sample of a substance is mixed with water, and the tip of the strip is dipped into the mixture. Two lines indicate a negative result for fentanyl.

Thrive 4 Change plans to continue distributing these supplies through future events, a mail-out program, and a drop-in service. Collier hopes to reach as many people as possible.

“So if we are able to provide a situation where we can do things as safe and informed as possible, it can make a massive amount of difference,” Eberle said.