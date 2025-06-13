Cleveland, other Northeast Ohio cities prepare for 'No Kings' protest Saturday

CLEVELAND — Cities across Northeast Ohio are preparing for a wave of protests Saturday as part of "No Kings Day," a national movement opposing what organizers call increasing authoritarianism and political overreach.

From lakeside parks to suburban squares, communities including Cleveland, Akron, Chagrin Falls, Cuyahoga Falls, Chardon, Parma, Dover, Ashland, Mentor, and North Ridgeville are hosting demonstrations. The event is being held in response to President Donald Trump’s planned military-style parade in Washington, D.C., with participants rallying under the message: “No Kings, not now, not ever.”

In Cleveland, the protest is set to begin at 2 p.m. near the Free Stamp at East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue. With other major events scheduled nearby, including Juneteenth celebrations, city officials say safety and coordination are top priorities.

For many in Cleveland, the memory of May 30, 2020, still casts a long shadow. What began as a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd devolved into riots, looting, and widespread property damage downtown.

It’s something the Cleveland Division of Police hasn’t forgotten.

“Every event we learn from, and we become better. Our officers are well trained in handling large crowds,” said Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz, from the Cleveland Police Department.

Some Clevelanders remain wary of what Saturday may bring.

“It does bring the wrong kind of talent, unfortunately, into the mix,” said Kathy Jackson, a local resident. “And that usually makes it bad for somebody else.”

Others are more optimistic.

Organizers say safety is top of mind

Organizer Cindy Dempsey says the message behind No Kings Day is powerful and peaceful.

“Don’t just be angry and complain to your friends,” she said. “Be frustrated. Show up. This is important to show Trump, his administration, and elected officials that this is our country. No kings, not now, not ever.”

Dempsey and other organizers met with Cleveland Police ahead of the event and say they’ve been transparent about protest plans in an effort to keep everyone safe.

“We wanted to do everything to make sure this was a safe event. That [police] knew what was happening in case anything should occur,” she said.

Dempsey also emphasized that the movement is rooted in nonviolence.

“We will not respond in any kind of violent way. Because actually, that’s what the president wants, as we’ve seen in Los Angeles.”

Cleveland Police say additional staff will be deployed downtown due to both the size of the expected crowd and overlapping Juneteenth events. Parking restrictions will be in place around the protest zone to reduce the chance of vandalism and keep the area secure.

“Come down here. Protest. Speak and voice your thoughts and opinions,” Sgt. Diaz said. “Just do it in a lawful manner.”

List of Northeast Ohio No Kings protests



Chagrin Falls: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. — Riverside Park, adjacent to Chagrin Hardware, 82 N. Main St.

Cuyahoga Falls: 10–11:30 a.m. — Doodlebug Memorial Park, across from Acme Fresh Market, 2641 Front St.

Chardon: 10–11:30 a.m. — Water St. and Wilson Mills

North Ridgeville: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. — Private event, registration required

Dover: 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. — City Square, 300 N. Wooster Ave.

Parma: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. — 7620 W. Ridgewood Dr.

Mentor: 12–2 p.m. — Great Lakes Mall (near Barnes & Noble), 7900 Mentor Ave.

Ashland: 12–2 p.m. — Sidewalks around Corner Park, 279 W. Main St.

Cleveland: 2 p.m. — Willard Park, East 9th St. & Lakeside Ave.


