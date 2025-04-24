Cleveland Police arrest 2 wanted in connection to vehicular homicide

The Cleveland Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a vehicular homicide that happened Monday at East 149th Street and Kinsman Road in Cleveland.

Ann Marie Clayton and Marvin Atkins were arrested by the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., according to Cleveland Police Spokesperson Freddy Diaz.

The two were found in a home on the 800 block of East 144th Street, Diaz said.

Both were taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail. Their official charges haven't been released. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

