Cleveland Police arrest father who left infant in car to go into casino

A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly left his 10-month-old daughter alone in a vehicle parked at a garage while he went inside the JACK Cleveland Casino.
According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to a parking garage in the 2100 block of Ontario Street after someone reported a child left unattended.
Police said the child was taken to a nearby hospital for a precautionary checkup but didn't appear to have been injured. A family member later picked her up.
The man hasn't been formally charged at this time.
No further information has been released.
