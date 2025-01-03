Cleveland police arrest woman in connection with September 2024 street takeover

A 25-year-old woman is behind bars after two joint taskforces comprised of Cleveland police officers and members of the FBI arrested her for her alleged role in a street takeover last September.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the suspect, Samantha Olafsson, 25, of Cleveland, was arrested on charges of aggravated riot, disruption of public services, tampering with evidence, possession of criminal tools and fleeing and eluding, all felonies.

Cleveland's Street Takeover Task Force and the FBI's Safe Streets Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at two locations and seized three guns, a 2014 Jeep and a 2022 Dodge Charger.

A future court date hasn't been set.

Back in November, the Cleveland City Council Safety Committee passed legislation aimed at preventing street racing and street takeovers.

In late September, citywide takeovers in Cleveland spanned more than five hours, culminating in a takeover that shut down I-90. During that takeover, police officers were hit with Airsoft pellets, an off-duty Parma officer was assaulted, and a party bus was attacked by a masked mob.

Police created a task force specifically to investigate street takeovers in Cleveland.

