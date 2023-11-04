Cleveland police asking for public's assistance identifying driver who drove into building

The Cleveland Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a driver who drove into a business and fled the scene.

According to police, the driver of the silver or gray sedan with tinted windows pictured above drove into the front of a storefront business in the Steelyard Commons on Friday, Oct. 27.

The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. The business was empty at the time of the crash.

The crash, which was intentional according to police, caused approximately $40,000 in damage.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5295.