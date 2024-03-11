Watch Now
Cleveland Police find stolen car, 4-year-old child who was asleep in back seat

Posted at 8:07 PM, Mar 10, 2024
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after someone stole a 2018 purple Chevrolet Malibu that had a 4-year-old child sleeping inside. The vehicle and child were found a short time later.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Buckeye Road near Shaker Square.

According to police, an unknown person got into the car and drove off with the child.

The car and the child were located a few minutes later and several blocks away near East 127th Street and Dove Avenue.

A description of the robber wasn't provided.

