Cleveland police find woman's body in vehicle

The Cleveland Division of Police found the body of a woman approximately in her 40s in Cleveland Sunday morning.

Around 7:26 a.m., police responded to the 14700 block of Judson Drive after receiving a call for a person "slumped in a vehicle."

Police said officers arrived and found the woman with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The homicide unit also responded and started investigating.

Police said no further information is available at this time.

