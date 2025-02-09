Cleveland police find woman's body in vehicle

The Cleveland Division of Police found the body of a woman approximately in her 40s in Cleveland Sunday morning.
Around 7:26 a.m., police responded to the 14700 block of Judson Drive after receiving a call for a person "slumped in a vehicle."
Police said officers arrived and found the woman with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.
EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the woman dead.
The homicide unit also responded and started investigating.
Police said no further information is available at this time.
