Cleveland police investigating fatal daiquiri bar shooting

A 24-year-old man died after a fatal shooting that took place at the Frozen Daiquiri Bar early Saturday morning, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Authorities say the Cleveland Police Third District responded to a call at 721 Bolivar Rd, the Frozen Daiquiri Bar, for a man who was shot.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a victim, but there was evidence that a shooting took place at the scene, police said.

Officials say officers later discovered the 24-year-old man was transported by a private automobile to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Based on preliminary information learned by investigators, an unknown man and the victim were involved in a physical altercation outside of the location at approximately 2:20 a.m. During the altercation, a large crowd formed.

According to police, the suspect took out a firearm and shot the 24-year-old multiple times after the two stopped fighting.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit: CAD 2024-373346