Cleveland police investigating a teen found dead in crashed car

One person was found dead with a gunshot wound in a crashed car in Cleveland Saturday morning, according to Cleveland Police Public Information Officer (PIO) Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz.

At 1:42 a.m., Cleveland Division of Police officers responded to a report of shots fired near East 30th Street and Euclid Avenue, Diaz said.

Around the same time, a separate call was made for a car crash into a utility pole at East 55th Street and Cedar Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a car had struck a pole, Diaz said.

According to Diaz, officers found an 18-year-old man inside the car who appeared to have been struck by a gunshot.

EMS responded to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead.

According to preliminary investigations, Diaz said the driver may have been involved in a verbal altercation with people in another car near East 30th Street and Euclid Avenue when shots were fired. He said two firearms were found inside the crashed car and recovered.

The incident is being investigated by the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit.

There is no further information available at this time.