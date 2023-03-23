Cleveland police investigating homicide of 40-year-old woman

A 40-year-old woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Hawthorne and Ashland Avenues around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a female found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said it appeared the woman had apparent gunshot wounds to her head and body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An early investigation found that a motorist passing by saw the victim on the ground, who alerted police. Additionally, a citizen heard shots fired in the area round 2:30 and 3 a.m.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by called Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.