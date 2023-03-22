Cleveland Police investigating shooting death of 40-year-old woman; CrimeStoppers offering reward

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and successful prosecution in connection with a 40-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Cleveland on Tuesday.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to Hawthorne Avenue and Ashland Road for a woman down on the sidewalk. Police had been notified after a passing driver saw the woman and told nearby residents, who then called authorities.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene after it was discovered the woman had been shot multiple times in the head and body.

The woman has been identified as Keana Coker, of Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police later learned that gunshots had been heard in the area the night before between 2:30 and 3 a.m.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to call detectives at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. Reward money may be available.

