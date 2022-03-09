Cleveland police looking for man who threw brick through St. Ignatius window

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are hoping the public recognizes a man wanted for throwing a brick through a window at St. Ignatius, entered the building's storage garage and caused damage to the ceiling inside and then ransacked a classroom.

Police said it happened on Feb. 28.

The man was captured on camera. He was wearing a black coat over a red hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Cleveland police detectives at 216-252-7463.

