Cleveland Police need your help finding vehicle used in hit-skip crash

Posted at 9:13 AM, Mar 23, 2024
Cleveland Police are looking for a small red SUV that was involved in a hit-skip crash on Thursday night.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 146th Street.

One person was seriously injured in the crash. The SUV fled the scene, heading south on West 146th Street from Lakota Avenue.

The SUV likely has damage to its grill and bumper, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the SUV's whereabouts is asked to call CPD's Accident Unit at 216-623-5295.

