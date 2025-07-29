Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cleveland Police search for man in connection with Save-A-Lot shooting that critically injured woman

Cleveland Division of Police
Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help identifying this person in connection with a shooting at Save-A-Lot, 11905 Superior Ave., that happened on July 27.
The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on surveillance video in connection with a shooting that happened at Save-A-Lot over the weekend.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. at the Save-A-Lot located at 11905 Superior Ave. on July 27.

A 39-year-old woman was shot during an attempted robbery. The unknown man ran off after the shooting and is still on the loose, police said. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Fifth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-2599 and speak with Detective Howard.

