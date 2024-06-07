Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland Police search for missing 6-year-old girl

Untitled design (8).jpg
Cleveland Division of Police
Untitled design (8).jpg
Posted at 11:04 PM, Jun 06, 2024

Cleveland Police said they need the public's assistance in locating a 6-year-old.

Kylie Flenoy was reported missing on Thursday. Police said Kylie's father dropped her off at a relative's house in the 4200 block of West 123rd Street on May 24. Kylie's father, the reporting person, has not seen her since.

Due to her age and circumstances, Cleveland Police said Kylie is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through