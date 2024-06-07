Cleveland Police search for missing 6-year-old girl

Cleveland Police said they need the public's assistance in locating a 6-year-old.

Kylie Flenoy was reported missing on Thursday. Police said Kylie's father dropped her off at a relative's house in the 4200 block of West 123rd Street on May 24. Kylie's father, the reporting person, has not seen her since.

Due to her age and circumstances, Cleveland Police said Kylie is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.