The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in locating a person who shot at a 78-year-old woman after an attempted robbery.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. on the 1700 block of Clarkstone Road on Sept. 4.

Authorities say as the woman drove away, the male pulled out a handgun, shot the rear end of her car and fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-2570.