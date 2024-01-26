Dog shot and killed by police in Garfield Hts. where Cleveland police were serving warrant

A dog was killed by police during a SWAT situation in Garfield Heights.

Garfield Heights Police said the Cleveland Police Department was serving a homicide warrant at several locations, including one on Osborn Road.

Cleveland Police called in the SEALE (SouthEast Area Law Enforcement) SWAT team to help deliver the warrants.

Garfield Heights Police said a SWAT team member eventually entered the home and was attacked by a dog.

The SWAT officer shot and killed the dog.

No other shots were fired.

The homicide suspect was later arrested at a different location.