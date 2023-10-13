Cleveland Police to auction impounded vehicles this weekend

Looking for a new ride? The Cleveland Police Department will be auctioning off confiscated, forfeited and salvaged vehicles this weekend.
The auction starts at 9 a.m. at Impound Lot 2 at 4300 Bradley Road.
You can view the vehicles at 8 a.m.
The vehicles are available for cash only.
🚨 REMINDER: AUCTION— Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 12, 2023
