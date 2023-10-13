Cleveland Police to auction impounded vehicles this weekend

Looking for a new ride? The Cleveland Police Department will be auctioning off confiscated, forfeited and salvaged vehicles this weekend.

The auction starts at 9 a.m. at Impound Lot 2 at 4300 Bradley Road.

You can view the vehicles at 8 a.m.

The vehicles are available for cash only.

🚨 REMINDER: AUCTION

The City of Cleveland Division of Police will auction confiscated, forfeited, & salvaged vehicles.



Location: Impound Lot 2, 4300 Bradley Rd., Cleveland, OH 44109.



Sat., Oct. 14th 2023

Time: 9 AM



Preview of Vehicles at 8 AM

NO EARLY ADMISSION.

CASH ONLY! — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 12, 2023