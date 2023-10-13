Watch Now
Cleveland Police to auction impounded vehicles this weekend

Cleveland police
File Image
Cleveland police
Posted at 10:41 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 10:41:34-04

Looking for a new ride? The Cleveland Police Department will be auctioning off confiscated, forfeited and salvaged vehicles this weekend.

The auction starts at 9 a.m. at Impound Lot 2 at 4300 Bradley Road.

You can view the vehicles at 8 a.m.

The vehicles are available for cash only.

