Cleveland pools at risk. Lifeguard shortage threatens summer fun

CLEVELAND — We know it's cold outside, but summer will be here before you know it, 94 days to be exact.

Local recreation centers are preparing to open their pools, and one of the challenges they face is lifeguard shortages.

The Cleveland Division of Recreation is looking to expand its lifeguard team. Currently, the division has just under 50 applicants who have committed. However, to open all the pools, they need over 100 lifeguards.

The minimum age requirement to apply is 15, but you can apply at 14 as long as you turn 15 by the end of the required swim course.

There is a swim test you must complete prior to taking the required swim course.

"That, swim test includes treading water for two minutes, with the use of their legs only. They are expected to swim 300 yards non-stop using a front crawl, or a breaststroke in the pool, and then also we drop a 10 pound object into the deep end of the pool and they're expected to dive down and pick it back up," said Director of Cleveland Parks and Recreation Alexandria Nichols.

Full-time positions are available and compensation starts at $15.95, and they are also looking to hire pool coordinators to work all year at both the indoor and outdoor pools.

CLICK HERE:for more information on the application process.