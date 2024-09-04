Cleveland principal shares the important role books play in her scholars' lives

CLEVELAND — For the past seven years, News 5 has been promoting childhood literacy in Greater Cleveland with our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign. We partner with two Title I schools in our area to fund Scholastic Fair Book drives, putting free books into the hands of their students.

News 5 anchor Katie Ussin spent the day at one of those schools, Stephanie Tubbs Jones School. She sat down with the principal to learn about the impact of those book fairs on her scholars. Watch their conversation to learn how kids respond to the book fairs, which book series are the most popular, and how the school is changing up a reading tradition with a new twist this year.

You can donate to our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign by texting WEWS to 50155.

You can also click here to donate through our website.

If you donate today, Sept. 4, the Scripps Howard Fund will match your donation.