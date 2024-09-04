Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland principal shares the important role books play in her scholars' lives

katie and natalie.jpg
Mike Harris
News 5 anchor Katie Ussin talks about the importance of students having access to books with Stephanie Tubbs Jones School principal Natalie Benson.
katie and natalie.jpg
Posted

CLEVELAND — For the past seven years, News 5 has been promoting childhood literacy in Greater Cleveland with our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign. We partner with two Title I schools in our area to fund Scholastic Fair Book drives, putting free books into the hands of their students.

News 5 anchor Katie Ussin spent the day at one of those schools, Stephanie Tubbs Jones School. She sat down with the principal to learn about the impact of those book fairs on her scholars. Watch their conversation to learn how kids respond to the book fairs, which book series are the most popular, and how the school is changing up a reading tradition with a new twist this year.

You can donate to our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign by texting WEWS to 50155.

You can also click here to donate through our website.

If you donate today, Sept. 4, the Scripps Howard Fund will match your donation.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to double your impact