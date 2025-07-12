Cleveland Public Library hosts Superhero Homecoming to celebrate iconic hero’s local roots

CLEVELAND — Superman is home.

The Cleveland Public Library is celebrating the Man of Steel with A Superhero Homecoming on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at its Main Library Campus. The event is a full-day celebration of Superman’s deep Cleveland roots and offers fans of all ages a chance to immerse themselves in the world of comics, creativity, and community.

Superman’s origin story traces back to Cleveland, where creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster dreamed up the iconic character. That connection takes center stage during this superhero celebration, especially as the library itself will appear as a backdrop in director James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film.

The event promises something for everyone, from diehard comic fans to curious families. Highlights include:



Superman Exhibit : Located on the second floor of the Main Library, the exhibit offers an in-depth look at Superman’s evolution and his local legacy. This exhibit is open during all normal operating hours.

: Located on the second floor of the Main Library, the exhibit offers an in-depth look at Superman’s evolution and his local legacy. This exhibit is open during all normal operating hours. Hands-On Workshop : Aspiring comic book artists can join award-winning graphic novelist and illustrator Sina Grace for a workshop on how to create your own comic strip.

: Aspiring comic book artists can join award-winning graphic novelist and illustrator Sina Grace for a workshop on how to create your own comic strip. Live Podcast : Eisner-nominated writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson ( Superman/Action Comics , Batman and Robin , The Incredible Hulk ) will appear live on The House of El podcast for a behind-the-scenes discussion of writing for the DC Universe.

: Eisner-nominated writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson ( , , ) will appear live on podcast for a behind-the-scenes discussion of writing for the DC Universe. Special Talk: Cleveland native and five-time Eisner Award winner Brian Michael Bendis returns for a keynote titled “Truth, Justice, and Brian Michael Bendis,” where he’ll share how to build characters that stand the test of time.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit cpl.org.