Cleveland Public Library turns 100; celebrates with Alice in Wonderland-inspired bash

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Public Library marked its 100th birthday Saturday with a celebration straight out of a storybook.

The historic Main Library transformed into a scene from Alice in Wonderland, welcoming guests of all ages to step “through the looking glass” for a day of literary-themed festivities.

Attendees were encouraged to dress as their favorite book characters while enjoying live performances, interactive exhibits, and hands-on activities throughout the building.

The theme gave a nod to the Library’s roots. When the library opened in 1925, its Children’s Department was called the Lewis Carroll Room, named after the author of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

The milestone celebration included the unveiling of a new historical marker honoring the Library’s architectural and cultural legacy.

Visitors got the chance to tour the newly reopened TechCentral, now equipped with state-of-the-art technology and expanded creative spaces. The upgraded hub includes digital media tools, 3D printers, and other resources.

The Library Shop, a new retail space located in The Arcade, also made its debut at the celebration. The shop offers literary-themed gifts, merchandise from local vendors, and items inspired by the library’s collections.