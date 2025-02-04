Cleveland Public Theatre receives $6 million gift. Funds will support St. Mary's Orthodox Church renovation.

Cleveland Public Theatre is receiving a major boost in its effort to transform an old church into a performance space.

The nonprofit announced that it has received a $6 million gift, the largest in its history. The gift will help transform what used to be the St. Mary's Orthodox Church in the Gordon Square Arts District.

The gift comes from the Joan Yellen Horvitz Trust. Before she died in 2021, she was a renowned costume designer and business leader who worked on numerous Cleveland Public Theatre productions.

"We're going to be able to support the pipeline of developing brand new directors and also support some of our more well-known directors who want to do adventurous and bold work," said Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan.