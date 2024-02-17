Cleveland residents celebrate their city on 216 Day

CLEVELAND — Feb. 16 is not an ordinary day for Northeast Ohio residents.

Cleveland residents turned this day into a local holiday called 216 Day, honoring the city through events, special t-shirts and social media.

Bryan Lynch is the owner of Only in Cleveland Apparel, a custom apparel shop located in Loraine.

Lynch said this year is special because Cleveland has seen an uptick in younger crowds moving to the Ohio City and Tremont areas, boosting the city’s economy.

“There are a lot of cool places all over this city, and people take pride in that. We’re a big T-shirt city and people love their events especially on 216 day,” said Lynch.

Cleveland-area run clubs are coming together to celebrate 216 Day by hosting a 2.16-mile course in the Flats followed by an after-party with a Live DJ. The President of Cleveland Marathon, Jack Staph, said they are expecting 500 people to participate.

“We've been here 47 years, and we think we're a stable sports event in Cleveland. And we think it's important for us to share that with the runners in the community," Staph said.

Many residents said their top five favorite things about Cleveland are:

1. The people

2. The food

3. Lake Erie

4. Summer Weather

5. Downtown

“Downtown is the core of the city, it has the largest theater district outside of Broadway, world-class restaurants and amazing sport teams located in the heart of downtown, “said Julia Matter from downtown Cleveland.

Matter said downtown is praised for its welcoming, safe and clean environment, and they are always working to attract investment to the core of the city and drive business.

Destination Cleveland launched a local advocate group to celebrate 216 Day, according to Destination Cleveland, their group is made up of a diverse array of residents who will be able to share their love for Cleveland through social media and special events. Their goal is to change the perceptions of Cleveland and promote that Cleveland is a great place to visit.