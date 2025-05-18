Cleveland runners hit the streets for marathon weekend

CLEVELAND — Every runner has a reason. And at the Cleveland Marathon, the finish line marks far more than the end of a race for many; it’s the triumph over something much bigger.

“It’s amazing seeing people who are just giving their all,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne, who was among the crowds cheering on the 11,000 participants who took to the streets this weekend.

Some ran for records. Others ran for personal goals.

“It is absolutely incredible. It’s everything I dream about. It’s what I’m motivated to train for,” said Ashton Swinford, who won the female marathon for the fourth year in a row.

And for some, simply making it to the start line was its own kind of victory.

“Ten months ago I was on my couch,” said Cole Yoder. “It’s been a long road back and I’m feeling pretty accomplished after finishing today.”

“I’m excited to be alive and do something like this,” Yoder said.

Last summer, Yoder fell off a 20-foot bridge, shattering vertebrae in his back. His family wasn’t sure he would survive, let alone walk again.

“We didn’t think he was going to make it out or walk again and all that. I’m just proud of him,” said his brother, Tyler Yoder.

Cole says it was his family’s support that helped him fight through recovery.

“It’s just overwhelming. It’s all I can say,” said his mom, Rita Yoder. “It’s amazing. I’m so proud of him that he never gave up.”

Now, Cole hopes his comeback serves as a message for others facing their own challenges.

“Don’t give up… anyone can do it if I can,” he said.

The Cleveland Marathon, held each May, draws thousands of runners from across the country.