Cleveland school’s Little Free Library is replaced after vandalism

This summer, the Little Free Library at East Clark Elementary School in Cleveland was destroyed by vandalism.

The students were upset.

"I felt mad and sad," said fifth-grader Isabella Hodges.

But it did not last for long.

On Wednesday afternoon, a brand new Little Free Library was unveiled at the elementary school, home to about 200 students.

"I actually feel happy," Hodges said.

Cleveland Reads, an initiative of Mayor Justin Bibb to get more Clevelanders reading, is behind the revitalization project of 20 Little Free Libraries across the city. This is the first to be unveiled.

"For our students to know even after school if they can’t make it to a public library, there’s always a place for them to get a book, and there’s always a place for them to start reading," said Felton Thomas, director of Cleveland Public Library.

Seven organizations are part of this project, including the Cleveland Chapter of The National Council of Jewish Women.

"National Council of Jewish Women puts between two- to three-thousand books a month into Little Free Libraries in Cleveland," said Debbie Joseph, a volunteer with the National Council of Jewish Women. "Often, we do it when school is in session, and we don’t get to see the kids. So, a day like today where you get to see smiling faces and kids who are excited about books is huge for us.”

Isabella, 10, is one of those smiling faces. She says she's happy the little library is back. She is here practicing her reading daily because she said she has big plans when she grows up.

"I want to be a chef," she smiled.

She said she knows reading is key to achieving her dreams.

"It's key to success," said Isabella.

The goodness of people helped save the day and restore what had been taken away. It is an inspiring ending to a story, and now, a new chapter is being written at East Clark Elementary School.

It takes a village to restore the 20 little libraries across the city.

The Ohio Carpenters Training Center built the Little Free Libraries. The painting was done by the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 6. Rhonda Crowder & Associates provided the design wrapped around the structures. Other collaborators include the Cleveland Public Library, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, and the Kids Books Bank.