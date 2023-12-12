Cleveland Shaker Square business owners share concerns over raw sewage back-ups

CLEVELAND — Some business owners along the historic Shaker Square business district report they've been dealing with chronic raw sewage back-ups in their basements that have caused clean-up and odor issues for months.

Shaker Square Dry Cleaning and Tailoring owner Elina Kreymerman told News 5 she appreciates recent parking lot, building and electrical improvements made by Fass Real Estate Services and square co-owner Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, but said raw sewage problems are hurting her business.

“It’s been tough, it’s been tough, it’s been going on for quite sometime, so instead of doing our job we have to deal with the sewage, it’s shame," Kreymerman said. “We have beautiful wedding dresses and custom made suits here and when a customer walks in instead of the nice smell we normally have, you smell the sewer.”

It's been the same sewage issues for Shaker Square Nails and Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute. Restaurant owner Brandon Chrostowski told News 5 he's contacted Shaker Square management and ownership about the sewage back-ups multiple times over the past several months. However, a permanent solution has still not been found.

“I’ve got two or thee staff devoted to continue to clean-up, continue to monitor, continue to make phone calls, to continue to do what the owner should do," Chrostowski said. “They know what the problem is and they’re not doing anything about it, this is ownership and they need to fix it. There’s a management company that’s just been put in place that I communicate with every other day, they are trying but we need the support of ownership.”

News 5 reached out to Fass Real Estate Services and Ward 4 Councilwoman Deborah Gray, and they both told us solutions are on the way.

Fass Real Estate Services told News 5 that plumbing upgrades for Shaker Square businesses are at the top of the list in January 2024. Councilwoman Gray said she contacted Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and it said information is being gathered on the sewage issues, and a repair plan should be in place before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Kreymerman again said she is pleased with Shaker Square improvements over the past year, including the return of the historic Christmas lights on the square, but said she doesn't want to deal with any more sewage repair delays.

“All the square improvements I really appreciate it and I'm really excited about it, and our customers are excited about it, but what’s going on inside that sewer problem, it’s to the point our patience has run out," Kreymerman said. “They’ve been talking about it for a long time, but it’s time to start doing something, enough talking.”

News 5 is committed to following through on this developing story.