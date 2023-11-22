Cleveland sports legends serve up 4,000 free turkey dinners

For the 11th year in a row, past and present Cleveland professional athletes came together to give back.

Tuesday night, current Cleveland Browns players and some sports legends served up thousands of warm turkey dinners to those in need at TownHall in Tremont through Feed The Need.

David Njoku, Greg Newsome II, Kareem Hunt, Anthony Walker, Jr., Wyatt Teller, and David Bell were among the players who helped serve.

According to Ethos Hospitality Group, over 40,000 meals have been served since 2013 by Jim Brown, Bernie Kosar, Joe Thomas, Joe Haden, TJ Ward, Dwayne Wade, Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, Baker Mayfield, and UFC Champ, Stipe Miocic.

In addition to turkey dinners, TownHall is collecting gently used outerwear that can be dropped off at their restaurant at 1909 West 25th Street.