Cleveland Taco Week Wraps This Weekend

CLEVELAND — Taco enthusiasts rejoice!

Cleveland Taco Week is in full swing this weekend, and there's still time to savor the flavors of this beloved culinary tradition.

From the east side to the west side and downtown, participating eateries are dishing out taco creations, some with its own twist on the classic favorite.

With today and tomorrow left to indulge, patrons can explore taco options, all priced at under $10 each. Whether you're craving traditional Mexican fare or eager to sample innovative variations, Cleveland Taco Week has something for everyone.

Diego Galindo, Manager of the Shaker Heights location of Cilantro Taqueria, expressed his excitement for the event, stating, "A lot of people haven't tasted authentic Mexican food, or they are used to the Tex Mex Mexican food that is around today."

The founder of Cilantro Taqueria, Raul Carrillo, takes a classic take on the taco. He used this opportunity to showcase the rich culinary heritage of Mexico to Clevelanders.

During this special week, restaurants typically known for their diverse menus are putting tacos in the spotlight.

While burritos may reign supreme at other times of the year, it's all about the taco during Cleveland Taco Week.

To help navigate the taco-filled landscape, the Cleveland Taco Week app offers users a convenient way to map out restaurants involved, discover new eateries, and connect with fellow taco enthusiasts on social media.

Check out all things Taco Week here!