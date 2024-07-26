Cleveland takes steps to reform construction permitting

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb signed an executive order to reform construction permitting Thursday morning, something that he said was beyond time for a change and would impact everyone from homeowners to big developers.

The mayor ordered city departments to work together on fixes with three priorities:



Making the permitting process easier to understand

Upgrading an online portal so people can keep track of their projects

Speeding up permitting

"We are just getting started. There's a lot more work to do. But you have my commitment to make my team accountable to make this executive order a reality and to see real progress in our city," Mayor Bibbs said.

City officials expect technology updates to be completed by fall, but changing city processes and culture will take more time.