Cleveland West Park YMCA lifeguards save man using timely Red Cross AED training

CLEVELAND — Chuck Conrad of Cleveland knew he was given a second chance at life after two West Park YMCA lifeguards used an AED device to save him after he had a Dec. 21 heart attack while working out at the gym.

Conrad told News 5 he will forever be grateful for lifeguards Jim Mannion and Abby Williams, who quickly responded with one of two AEDs, or Automated External Defibrillators, posted at the YMCA.

“I think they’re inspirational, knowing that in a time of crisis they knew exactly what to do," Conrad said. “There’s no question, without them I would not be here because my heart did stop. It was not just a heart attack, because my heart did stop, I was gone.”

Mannion credited his Red Cross CPR and AED training with playing a big role in allowing both he and Abby Williams to take quick action.

“All of the training that I’ve done to this point has been right on point, so just trying to keep a level head is what I do," Mannion said. “It was split second timing, I had to make a decision of what we were going to do next and my first goal was to get an AED on him.”

Ward 17 Cleveland Councilman Charles Slife was also at the gym and was the first person to attend to Chuck Conrad when the incident took place. Slife told News 5 that the life-saving effort has him looking into ways the city can re-establish its community CPR training program. Slife said he's also in talks with Cleveland's EMS Commissioner and Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard about stepping up AED presence and training at city-owned buildings. Slife also credited the quick response by Cleveland EMS and fire first responders in helping to save Chuck Conrad.

“It’s real fortunate that he was able to be treated so quickly, that Cleveland fire and EMS were able to respond so quickly and so close to Fairview Hospital," Slife said. I'm already in conversations at city hall to re-institute our community CPR programming.”

Those interested in CPR or AED information and training can find it on theAmerican Red Cross Northern Ohio Region webpage. Information about programs at the Cleveland YMCA can be found on the West Park Fairview Family YMCA webpage.

Meanwhile, Conrad, who needed an angioplasty and three stents to get back on his feet, shared his appreciation for those who saved his life and kept his sense of humor about his near-death experience.

“Pretty lucky guy and absolutely grateful to everyone here for what they did for me, I think my wife is kind of grateful," Conrad said with a laugh. “Jim and Abby, these two are fantastic, thank you is not enough but I’ll keep saying it.”