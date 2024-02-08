Cleveland will be in the global spotlight this summer

CLEVELAND — Cleveland will be in the global spotlight this July. The Pan-American Master Games are coming to Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

“We’re really excited to host it. We think it’s a really great opportunity again to put Cleveland on that world stage,” said Rachael Stentz-Baugher, Sr. Vice President of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

According to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, roughly 10,000 athletes from 35 countries and 40 states will compete in 26 sports this summer. It’s an Olympic-style sports festival for athletes over 30 years old. Kirsten Bardwell from Lakewood is one of those athletes who will compete. She’s training for the triathlon.

“I’ve flown for marathons, I’ve traveled to do races but racing at home is always, it’s a gift. You have familiar faces around every corner, your feet know where they’re going and you get to kind of show off your city to the folks that aren’t from here,” said Bardwell.

The games are held in the Americas every four years, but this is the first time the games will be held in the United States, according to Stentz-Baugher.

Approximately 40 venues throughout Northeast Ohio will be utilized.

“We’ve got events as far west as Strongsville, as far east as Beachwood, as far south as Brecksville although most of the activities are in the downtown core,” said Stenz-Baugher.

The 10-day event is expected to bring in roughly $25 million to the local economy. The games run from July 12 through July 21. Anyone can take part in a sport as long as the athlete is over 30 years old.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission said this is expected to be the largest international gathering in Northeast Ohio’s history.