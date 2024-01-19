Cleveland woman, BBB issue warning about online wig and cosmetics purchases

CLEVELAND — Shannon Workman of Cleveland was looking for a little self-confidence this past holiday season, hoping to buy a new wig online, but her purchase left her with nothing but frustration.

Workman told News 5 that she suffers from psoriatic arthritis, causing temporary hair loss, so she was counting on a new wig from Ashimary Hair, which shipped her wig from China using DHL Express. However, Workman reports her wig never arrived, even though the tracking number was marked as delivered. Workman said countless emails to the company and DHL over several weeks still have her waiting for a new wig or a refund.

“Usually, when it says something has been delivered, it will show my address as the destination, but it didn’t show that," Workman said. "Please give me my money back or give me what I wanted because I really wanted a wig, but if I have to get it somewhere else, I will, but I want that money.”

Lakesha Mays of Cleveland said she's also had difficulties when buying wigs and other cosmetic items online, so she's now turned to Beauty 4 U, a shop located on Payne Avenue, for her beauty needs.

“When you order something online sometimes you can’t return it, so my thing is I would rather shop local than shop online," Mays said. “When you buy from a shop, you get to see what you’re actually paying for, yes, you can go online, but it may not look like how it looks online. You can order it it, it could be an inch off, or it could be a different color.”

Cleveland Better Business Bureau President Sue McConnell told News 5 that Ashimary Hair currently has an "F" rating with the BBB because it failed to respond to some consumer complaints. McConnell said it's crucial consumer knows the online company return and refund policy before making a purchase.

“It’s not a bad idea to get shipping insurance and make sure they’re going to require your signature, and ask them if they want you to show some kind of ID," McConnell said. “Ask what your options are if there is a problem with the delivery, it never arrives, it arrives damaged what kind or recourse to you have.”

McConnell said consumers should check company reports on the BBB website, and check company online reviews before making a buy.

News 5 reached out to both Ashimary Hair and DHL Express for this story, but we're still waiting for a response. News 5 will follow through on this developing story.