Cleveland woman combats toxin exposure with innovative health drink

In today's world, we're constantly bombarded with toxins – from the foods we eat to the cleaning products we use.

Experts warn this daily exposure can have serious consequences for our health, potentially leading to various diseases.

Meet Alison Thacker, the brains behind The Cheeky Clean, an Instagram platform dedicated to promoting cleaner living.

But Thacker isn't your typical Instagram influencer pushing fashion or makeup trends. Instead, she's on a mission to educate and empower people to lead healthier lives.

"For me everytime I choose a better product or a better brand it gives me a little boost of power and I'm looking that so many people in Cleveland are looking for that same power and better options," she said.

Thacker's journey towards cleaner living was prompted by personal tragedy – the loss of both her parents to cancer.

With a background in the chemical industry, she began connecting the dots between the ingredients in everyday products and their potential health impacts.

Dr. Amy Sapola, a Clinical Pharmacist with UH Connor Whole Health, says there are alarming levels of toxins present in our environment and food.

Driven by her own experiences and a desire for better options, Thacker started experimenting in her kitchen and developed a unique health drink dubbed "Cheeky-Aid."

Made from pure ingredients like reverse osmosis water, spirulina, lime juice, sea salt, and a special electrolyte blend, Cheeky-Aid quickly gained popularity among health-conscious consumers.

The success of Cheeky-Aid has inspired Thacker to expand her offerings, and she plans to develop more healthy products.

Sapola underscores the importance of scrutinizing product labels, especially for hidden sugars found in many conventional sports drinks.

"When you look at the product by weight… 91% of sports drinks are actually sugar," she said.

Many sneak into the food we see every single day.



More than 10,000 additives are allowed in food sold in the U.S.

These chemicals are added to products for a variety of reasons, including to add color or shine, to stabilize artificial flavors and to extend shelf life.

Many food chemicals have not been thoroughly reviewed for safety or have not been re-reviewed for decades with the newest science in mind.



Thacker's ultimate goal is to empower consumers with healthier choices, teaching classes and advocating for cleaner living not only in Cleveland but beyond.

Currently available exclusively at See You In Health Cafe and Market, Cheeky-Aid has already attracted customers from out of state, underscoring the demand for accessible and clean alternatives.