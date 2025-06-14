LIVE UPDATES: ‘No Kings’ protests in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration have vowed to rally in communities across Northeast Ohio on Saturday ahead of a military parade in Washington to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump’s birthday.

The “No Kings” protests are a national movement opposing what organizers call increasing authoritarianism and political overreach.

The protests are expected to take place in 1,500 cities across the country, following several days of nationwide protests against federal immigration raids.

Cleveland

A National Day of Action protest is happening from 12 to 2 p.m. at Public Square. Watch more below from News 5 reporter Mike Holden:

National Day of Action protest in Cleveland

RIGHT NOW: 100s of demonstrators in Public Square for 50501’s National Day of Action. @WEWS This is in addition to the No Kings demonstration by the Free Stamp at 2. Stay with us. We are live on https://t.co/py5eaMfkYL pic.twitter.com/KB36JSEaNI — Mike Holden (@MikeHoldenNews) June 14, 2025

The "No Kings" protest in Cleveland is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. near the Free Stamp, located at East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue.

With other major events scheduled nearby, including Juneteenth celebrations, city officials say safety and coordination are top priorities. Organizers say safety is top of mind.

Cleveland Police say additional staff will be deployed Downtown due to both the size of the expected crowd and overlapping Juneteenth events. Parking restrictions will be in place around the protest zone to reduce the chance of vandalism and keep the area secure.

Pepper Pike

News 5 reporter Elizabeth VanMetre is in Pepper Pike for the "No Kings" protest. Watch more below:

"No Kings" protest in Pepper Pike

Here is a list of times and locations for other Northeast Ohio "No Kings" protests, should you wish to avoid the area or participate:



Chagrin Falls: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. — Riverside Park, adjacent to Chagrin Hardware, 82 N. Main St.

Pepper Pike - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Morgan Park, 30550 Pinetree Road

Cuyahoga Falls: 10–11:30 a.m. — Doodlebug Memorial Park, 2641 Front St.

Chardon: 10–11:30 a.m. — Water Street and Wilson Mills.

Dover: 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. — City Square, 300 N. Wooster Ave.

Parma: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. — 7620 W. Ridgewood Dr.

Mentor: 12–2 p.m. — Great Lakes Mall, 7900 Mentor Ave.

Ashland: 12–2 p.m. — Sidewalks around Corner Park, 279 W. Main St.

Cleveland: 2 p.m. — Willard Park, East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue.

Military parade on Saturday evening

Tonight, a massive military parade will mark the Army's 250th birthday — the same day as President Donald Trump's 79th birthday. The parade includes 6,700 soldiers, 28 Abrams tanks, 28 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 28 Stryker vehicles, four Paladin self-propelled howitzers and eight marching bands, as well as historic and modern aircraft.

