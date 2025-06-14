Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: ‘No Kings’ protests in Northeast Ohio

46878243-image_12566D0C-1121-4761-9B08-5E7CF7FBE7F8_1749914902.jpeg
News 5 Cleveland
Pepper Pike
46878243-image_12566D0C-1121-4761-9B08-5E7CF7FBE7F8_1749914902.jpeg
GnyqSlIXUAAen4C (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration have vowed to rally in communities across Northeast Ohio on Saturday ahead of a military parade in Washington to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump’s birthday.

The “No Kings” protests are a national movement opposing what organizers call increasing authoritarianism and political overreach.

The protests are expected to take place in 1,500 cities across the country, following several days of nationwide protests against federal immigration raids.

Watch Live

News 5 journalists, who are fanned out across the region, will provide updates throughout the day, with the first protests slated to start around 10 a.m. We will provide streaming coverage from different locales, which you can watch below, when available.

Viewer discretion is advised — the live stream below may contain mature language or visuals.

News 5 livestream event

Cleveland

A National Day of Action protest is happening from 12 to 2 p.m. at Public Square. Watch more below from News 5 reporter Mike Holden:

National Day of Action protest in Cleveland

The "No Kings" protest in Cleveland is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. near the Free Stamp, located at East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue.

With other major events scheduled nearby, including Juneteenth celebrations, city officials say safety and coordination are top priorities. Organizers say safety is top of mind.

Cleveland Police say additional staff will be deployed Downtown due to both the size of the expected crowd and overlapping Juneteenth events. Parking restrictions will be in place around the protest zone to reduce the chance of vandalism and keep the area secure.

Pepper Pike

News 5 reporter Elizabeth VanMetre is in Pepper Pike for the "No Kings" protest. Watch more below:

"No Kings" protest in Pepper Pike

Here is a list of times and locations for other Northeast Ohio "No Kings" protests, should you wish to avoid the area or participate:

  • Chagrin Falls: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. — Riverside Park, adjacent to Chagrin Hardware, 82 N. Main St.
  • Pepper Pike - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Morgan Park, 30550 Pinetree Road
  • Cuyahoga Falls: 10–11:30 a.m. — Doodlebug Memorial Park, 2641 Front St.
  • Chardon: 10–11:30 a.m. — Water Street and Wilson Mills.
  • Dover: 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. — City Square, 300 N. Wooster Ave.
  • Parma: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. — 7620 W. Ridgewood Dr.
  • Mentor: 12–2 p.m. — Great Lakes Mall, 7900 Mentor Ave.
  • Ashland: 12–2 p.m. — Sidewalks around Corner Park, 279 W. Main St.
  • Cleveland: 2 p.m. — Willard Park, East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue.
Cleveland, other Northeast Ohio cities prepare for 'No Kings' protest Saturday

RELATED: Cleveland, other Northeast Ohio cities prepare for 'No Kings' protest Saturday

Photos

GtarIY5WsAA7A34.jpeg
Downtown Cleveland
46878243-image_12566D0C-1121-4761-9B08-5E7CF7FBE7F8_1749914902.jpeg
Pepper Pike

CLICK HERE to view our photo gallery of local protests.

Military parade on Saturday evening

Tonight, a massive military parade will mark the Army's 250th birthday — the same day as President Donald Trump's 79th birthday. The parade includes 6,700 soldiers, 28 Abrams tanks, 28 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 28 Stryker vehicles, four Paladin self-propelled howitzers and eight marching bands, as well as historic and modern aircraft.

You can watch it here from approximately 6:30-9:30 p.m.:

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.