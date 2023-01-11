Cleveland woman, pet dog recovering after both being shot in the face

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woman and her dog are recovering after they were both shot shot in the face over the weekend.

Shaniya Lindsey said she was arguing with her fiancé Saturday night at her Cleveland home near East 65th Street and Gertrude Avenue when he shot her.

“I didn't even see him look at me, he pointed the gun at me, and I saw the flame of the gun. I wasn’t aware that he shot me until he shot himself,” Lindsey said.

According to Lindsey, her fiancé shot her twice in the face, and he shot Clyde, her 1-year-old German Shepard mix, multiple times in the face too. He then shot and killed himself.

“It freaked me out to hear my dog squeal like that because my dog is my rock, he has been everywhere—he is my support animal,” Lindsey said.

Miraculously, Lindsey and Clyde are still alive and recovering.

“I’ve had a bunch of people come in, and they said that God had his hands on me and the dog as well because we are the only two that left out of the house still alive,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey's mother, Tennisha Simpson, said her daughter and the dog will need multiple surgeries.

“It entered through the chin and came out the jaw area, the bottom jaw area which is where it broke the jaw bone and caused some damage to her mouth,” said Simpson. “Grateful isn’t the word, if you did not believe there was a God and angels, I believe it now.”

“Since I’ve been in the hospital so many people have come in here and said that I have a calling," Lindsey said.

Both women said they don't know if the shooter was diagnosed with any mental illnesses, but for Simpson she said this is a wakeup call.

“This has been an eyeopener for me and many others in my family and it should be an eye opener for everyone out there that if you haven’t done it, if you’re not supportive for those who need mental health treatment, start today asap,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey said her dog will need several surgeries and she's struggling to pay for her. A GoFundMe account has been set up. You can click here to donate.

