Cleveland Zoo animals partake in traditional scarfing of the pumpkins

As they have in years past, a number of animals at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo were treated this week to Halloween pumpkins.

The zoo’s elephants, rhinos, tortoises, and lemurs chomped down on the annual Halloween treat, and even the zoo’s meat-eaters got in on the action. One segment of the video shared by Cleveland Zoo shows a tiger enjoying a pumpkin, apparently with pieces of meat stuck in holes that formed a paw-shaped jack-o-lantern pattern.

This fall, Cleveland Zoo’s animals were Netflix celebrities, getting their own live show - “Baby Animal Cam” – which streamed Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This Thursday, Nov. 2 will be the last chance to watch the zoo’s animals live on the streaming service, though the show will be available on-demand as well. The series started as "Baby Gorilla Cam" in September, but this month expanded out to include other animals at the zoo.

