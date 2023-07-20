Cleveland Zoo celebrates birth of gorilla, mourns death of elephant

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is going through a mix of emotions on Thursday after the birth of a gorilla and the death of an elephant.

On Wednesday, Willy the elephant died after spending more than 12 years at the zoo.

“We’re deeply sad to share the passing of Willy, who was an unforgettable ambassador to his species here over the past 12 years and beloved by all of our Zoo team and extended Zoo family,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar.

Willy was well-known for his size, as he stood 11 feet at the shoulder and weighed around 13,000 pounds.

He was 44 years old and one of the oldest elephants to live at the zoo.

Willy had battled long-term health conditions and was euthanized after a severe downturn in his health.

Within minutes of his death, Kebi the gorilla gave birth to a newborn.

This was the second gorilla ever born at the zoo.

The gorilla weighed four pounds at birth.

This is the second baby born to dad Mokolo.