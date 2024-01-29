Cleveland's annual Pierogi Week returns

If there was a food week made for Cleveland, it’s Cleveland Pierogi Week. For seven days, participating restaurants will pay homage to the unofficial food of Cleveland.

Restaurants will create their own spin on the classic dumpling filled with a sweet or savory filling.

From Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, pierogi lovers can enjoy three pierogi for $8 at the following restaurants:

49th Street Tavern

All Saints Public House

Around the Corner

Banter

Beerhead

Crowley's

Das Schnitzel Haus

Eleventhree

Flat Iron

Forest City Brewery

Great Lakes

Gunselman's

Hail Mary's

Immigrant Son

Juxebox

Market Garden

Nano Brew

Nora’s Public House

Old River Tap and Social

Pierogi Palace

Pieorgis of Cleveland

Pizza 216

Plank Road Tavern

Pub Frato

Quinn's

Rowley Inn

Schnitz Ale Brewery

Sibling Revelry Brewery

Southern Tier Brewing

Teamz Restaurant and Bar

Terrestrial Brewing

The Aviator

The Wild Goose

Tony K’s

West Park Station