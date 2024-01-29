Cleveland's annual Pierogi Week returns

If there was a food week made for Cleveland, it’s Cleveland Pierogi Week. For seven days, participating restaurants will pay homage to the unofficial food of Cleveland.
Restaurants will create their own spin on the classic dumpling filled with a sweet or savory filling.
From Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, pierogi lovers can enjoy three pierogi for $8 at the following restaurants:
- 49th Street Tavern
- All Saints Public House
- Around the Corner
- Banter
- Beerhead
- Crowley's
- Das Schnitzel Haus
- Eleventhree
- Flat Iron
- Forest City Brewery
- Great Lakes
- Gunselman's
- Hail Mary's
- Immigrant Son
- Juxebox
- Market Garden
- Nano Brew
- Nora’s Public House
- Old River Tap and Social
- Pierogi Palace
- Pieorgis of Cleveland
- Pizza 216
- Plank Road Tavern
- Pub Frato
- Quinn's
- Rowley Inn
- Schnitz Ale Brewery
- Sibling Revelry Brewery
- Southern Tier Brewing
- Teamz Restaurant and Bar
- Terrestrial Brewing
- The Aviator
- The Wild Goose
- Tony K’s
West Park Station
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.