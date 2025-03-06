Cleveland’s first foster care closet is already expanding and needs your help

CLEVELAND — Life can change quickly, just ask Luis and Rachel Gonzalez of Parma.

They became foster parents the same year they got married; a decision they said “yes” to before even saying “I do!”

It was a topic they discussed while dating. Rachel Gonzalez brought it up as it's a purpose that was placed on her heart when her family fostered.

"My first foster sibling was actually my best friend," Gonzalez said.

The newlyweds have opened their hearts and homes to two siblings: a boy, 2, and a girl, 10 months.

"And then their happiness just fills the house," Luis Gonzalez said.

The Gonzalezes received support from Honey from the Rock—The Cleveland Foster Care Closet, a free place for foster parents, kinship providers. They reunified families to pick out clothing, accessories, toiletries, toys, and more.

The couple says the nonprofit is a blessing to parents like themselves.

Life can change quickly, for both the children and caregivers.

Placements happen fast, and kids often arrive with just the clothes they’re wearing. Unlike foster parents who’ve been preparing, kinship providers are not expecting to be asked. For example, a woman receiving support at the foster care closet just gave an unexpected yes to a family member.

"She just kept saying, 'I wasn’t expecting this. I wasn't expecting this,'" said Kathy DiVincenzo, founder.

DiVincenzo and her best friend and fellow foster mom, Taylor Thorpe, run the nonprofit and made sure the woman left with everything she needed.

"If we can bridge that gap by filling a need with that immediate financial burden and then knowing you’re going to have the emotional support to navigate the system that we know first-hand, so deeply and intimately, we’re hoping we’ll create more yeses," said DiVincenzo.

More yeses to fostering. There is a significant shortage of foster parents in Northeast Ohio and nationwide.

It is why DiVincenzo and Thorpe started the passion project.

I visited just before they opened in January and have kept in touch since.

I came back because DiVincenzo says the response has been overwhelming.

Life can change quickly. In just six weeks, DiVincenzo says they’ve come alongside 47 children and are already expanding.

Boxes and donations fill the additional warehouse space at Honey from the Rock, reflecting the need they’re filling and the generosity of the Cleveland community.

"I mean it speaks to how much Cleveland truly does rock," said DiVincenzo.

She said they were flooded with donations and then with people to help sort everything. To date, they’ve had more than 700 volunteer hours.

"It was literally floor to ceiling bags of stuff," said Jennifer Underwood.

She and her daughter, Isabella, are among the Clevelanders who have been moved by the mission and answered the call for volunteers.

"It is meaningful to be able to be part of that," they said. "I think it’s just a gesture of love and caring.”

A sentiment that the women of Honey from the Rock literally wear on them.

DiVincenzo wore a sweatshirt that echoed words she shared with Katie during the previous visit.

"Not everyone is called to foster but everyone can foster care," read DiVincenzo. "Not just exposing them to the need but giving them an outlet where they can be the hands and feet."

Because life can continue to change quickly.

The Gonzalezes will soon welcome a third sibling and are working towards adopting all three children.

"It means a lot because we’re able to keep them together," said Rachel Gonzalez. "Also, being able to give them a really solid home.”

Honey From the Rock—The Cleveland Foster Care Closet is 100% volunteer-run. DiVincenzo said she felt called to open this resource, which is rooted in biblical meaning.

Initially, they had their space donated.

But now, they’ve had to expand and need to start paying. They are asking the community for help by pledging $5 a month to cover the rent.

