Cleveland’s first Mexican coffee shop is packing up

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s first Mexican coffee shop has been open for less than a year in the Clark Fulton neighborhood, but now it’s time to pack up.

Don’t worry— Dahlia Coffee Company is not shutting down, but rather moving to West 114th Street.

The shop, owned by Natalia Alcazar, was born in December of 2023.

Dahlia Coffee Company was brewed after Alcazar said she worked a corporate job for nearly 10 years and grew tired of it.

“I decided to take a risk and learn how to roast coffee. And then I started sharing my journey on social media and it kind of just went from there,” Alcazar said.

Alcazar is originally from Oregon. Her parents are from Mexico.

“We would go to Mexico almost every single year for a month, a month and a half. And then just to really understand the life in Mexico versus the life we live here, that’s always kind of been in embedded into my roots,” Alcazar added.

Alcazar moved to Cleveland three years ago. She said something felt off when she moved to Ohio.

“One of my favorite coffee shops back in Portland is a Mexican coffee shop and I'm Mexican. I really missed it, and I felt like that was missing here in Cleveland. I knew there was a void I could fill,” Alcazar explained. “I was right about that void that needed to be filled. Hopefully that will inspire other Latino businesses to do the same thing with their cuisine. This is just a way for me to fill that void for the Mexican community.”

Dahlia Coffee Company serves a wide range of Mexican-inspired drinks, including Dulce De Leche Latte, Mazapan Latte, Horchata Matcha, and the Mexican Mocha.

The Mazapan Latte is one of Dahlia Coffee Company’s best sellers, according to Alcazar.

How do you make a Mazapan Latte at home?



Brew two shots of espresso and set aside. Using a milk frother, froth 10 ounces of milk. Add one Mazapan candy to the glass and stir it gently until it has dissolved in the milk. Pour the espresso shots into the glass and stir gently until everything is combined.

“It is a fun drink. It's not for everybody. I think all the drinks that we have, they have [their] own separate fan clubs,” Alcazar stated.

Alcazar told News 5 she has loved the last 10 months in the Clark Fulton neighborhood, but that she has outgrown her space.

Dahlia Coffee Company is expected to open the new location next week.

The new space comes with indoor and patio seating as well as outdoor benches on a lawn for hangouts.

“I hope this is the place that people can come and work or just spend time with their friends or just grab a cup of coffee,” she said.

The new location will open near the end of Hispanic Heritage Month. Alcazar said it’s perfect timing as her story and what she wants this shop to embody is what this month is all about.

“There are so many amazing business owners, entrepreneurs, leaders and people here that actually make a big difference. I think it's important for us to get to know everybody that's part of this community from that background. We all have different views on things and we're all coexisting, and I think it's really important to get to know our neighbors and support each other,” Alcazar said.

The shop's new location is 2085 West 114th St. in Edgewater.

Hispanic Heritage Month ends on Oct. 15.