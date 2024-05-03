Cleveland's Superman statue plans progressing faster than a speeding bullet

A new tribute to Superman and his Cleveland creators is flying full speed ahead.

Today, the Cuyahoga County Monuments Commission approved plans for the Siegel and Chuster Tribute Plaza at the Huntington Convention Center.

The approval was one of the final hurdles before fundraising could begin on the project.

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a new plaza in Cleveland!

RELATED: It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a new plaza in Cleveland!

The plaza will include an 18-foot-high statue of Superman flying, made of steel, of course, and a statue of Jerry and Joann Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Siegel and Shuster created Superman when they were teens living in the Glenville neighborhood in the 1930s.

The Siegel and Shuster Society says it will likely start its fundraising campaign next week.