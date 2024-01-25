Clifton Boulevard near West 117th Street flooded after water main break

A water main break near the border of Cleveland and Lakewood is causing major issues for drivers and residents Thursday morning.

The break is happening along Clifton Boulevard at the intersection of West 116th Street.

It’s steps away from Lucky’s Market and the Tick Tock Tavern.

Our News 5 camera captured more than a dozen spots where water was bubbling up and shooting out of the middle of the roadway.

Cleveland Police remain on the scene, attempting to secure the area.

Cleveland Public Water confirms they are working to send a crew.

Despite the break and flooding—the road remains open to thru traffic.

Avoid the area, if you can.

